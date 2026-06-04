Does Scary Movie 2026 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

For the first time in well over a decade, a new "Scary Movie" is opening in theaters. Indeed, between this legacy sequel and last year's "The Naked Gun," it appears as though the spoof comedy might be making an unexpected comeback in general. As for the Wayans Brothers and their particular send-ups of the horror genre ... well, we'll leave it to you to decide whether they do (or don't) rank among the greatest parody movies in cinema history.

Regardless, the "Scary Movie" franchise is back and arguably bigger than ever. But will this be a one-and-done? Or is there more coming?

In the years since "Scary Movie 5" was released in 2013, credits scenes have become an almost expected part of the cinematic experience for franchise movies. Even big horror films like "Sinners" have post-credits scenes. It's not just superhero movies anymore. That being the case, it's reasonable for audiences to expect that this movie might have a credits scene or two attached.

We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to "Scary Movie" and its credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers whatsoever included, so proceed without fear. We're merely arming viewers with the information they need to maximize the viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get into it.