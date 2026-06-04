Does Scary Movie 2026 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
For the first time in well over a decade, a new "Scary Movie" is opening in theaters. Indeed, between this legacy sequel and last year's "The Naked Gun," it appears as though the spoof comedy might be making an unexpected comeback in general. As for the Wayans Brothers and their particular send-ups of the horror genre ... well, we'll leave it to you to decide whether they do (or don't) rank among the greatest parody movies in cinema history.
Regardless, the "Scary Movie" franchise is back and arguably bigger than ever. But will this be a one-and-done? Or is there more coming?
In the years since "Scary Movie 5" was released in 2013, credits scenes have become an almost expected part of the cinematic experience for franchise movies. Even big horror films like "Sinners" have post-credits scenes. It's not just superhero movies anymore. That being the case, it's reasonable for audiences to expect that this movie might have a credits scene or two attached.
We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to "Scary Movie" and its credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers whatsoever included, so proceed without fear. We're merely arming viewers with the information they need to maximize the viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does the new Scary Movie have?
Yes, the new "Scary Movie" has not one but two different credits scenes. The first of these is more of a mid-credits scene, and anyone who found the rest of the movie to be funny will probably want to stick around for it. The second scene plays on the side of the screen as the final credits roll. Similarly, anyone who liked the movie will probably enjoy what this stringer has to offer.
Without getting into spoilers, neither of the scenes sets up a sequel or anything like that. That's not to say there won't be another sequel, though, as "Scary Movie" looks to bury "Masters of the Universe" at the box office. Even so, this film isn't putting the cart before the horse. If a follow-up happens, it will be because this one makes a lot of money. Simple as that.
The synopsis for the long-awaited sequel reads as follows:
Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (Ghostface), the Core Four are back in the killer's crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (Shorty), Shawn Wayans (Ray), Anna Faris (Cindy), and Regina Hall (Brenda) reunite in "Scary Movie" alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every "final chapter" that absolutely isn't final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.
Michael Tiddes, who also directed Marlon Wayans in the "Paranormal Activity" spoof "A Haunted House," called the shots on "Scary Movie" (2026), drawing from a script by the Wayans Brothers and Rick Alvarez ("Fifty Shades of Black").
"Scary Movie" is in theaters now.