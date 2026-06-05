Alan Hale Jr. Had A Small Role In A Kirk Douglas Western That's Worth Revisiting

Well before he portrayed Captain Jonas Grumby, aka. The Skipper, on "Gilligan's Island," Alan Hale Jr. appeared in the Kirk Douglas Western "The Big Trees." The 1952 feature was just one example of Hale Jr. working alongside renowned Western stars, with the future Skipper actor also having appeared in Gary Cooper and Gregory Peck oaters. But Douglas was the only one of these screen legends with whom Hale Jr. worked post-"Gilligan's Island," when the pair both starred in 1970's "There Was a Crooked Man..."

That movie was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, brother of Herman J. and an esteemed filmmaker in his own right. Mankiewicz worked as a producer on the classic romantic comedy with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score that is "The Philadelphia Story" before transitioning to directing, winning four Academy Awards for 1950's "A Letter to Three Wives" and 1951's "All About Eve." By the time he came to helm "There Was a Crooked Man...," he had overseen a truly impressive array of features that included "Cleopatra." Still, in all that time, he had never overseen a Western, which, considering he came to prominence at a time when the genre basically ruled Hollywood, is fairly surprising.

In another sense, however, he was hardly new to oaters. Mankiewicz penned many in his early days, including versions of "The Virginian" and "Three Godfathers." With "There Was a Crooked Man...," though, he finally stepped up to direct his first Western, and as he told journalist Gordon Gow at the time, he was intent upon "having a little fun with the mythology of the Wild West" (via TCM). Sadly, however, Mankiewicz himself had less fun working on the project, as he suffered a physical injury at his home that led to him using a motorized wheelchair in the final weeks of production.