HBO Max Users Have A Major Complaint About A Nicolas Cage Action Thriller Streaming On The Platform

Aspect ratio can be a surprisingly contentious topic. Just look at when Disney uploaded "The Simpsons" to its Disney+ service in a cropped 16:9 form, prompting an outcry from fans. Well, it seems HBO Max hasn't learned much from that debacle, as the streamer has now made a similar misstep with Michael Bay's 1996 blockbuster "The Rock." Once again, fans aren't happy.

Specifically, the streamer has added the pan and scan version of "The Rock" to its catalog rather than the widescreen alternative. Over on Reddit, fans have registered their distaste and outright shock at the decision. User sen_clay_davis1 kicked off the conversation on the r/movies subreddit by writing, "HBO can do better. Say what you will about Michael Bay, but 'The Rock' is a banger, almost perfect '90s summer blockbuster. Why would they post a 4:3 cut of this?"

For those unclear about exactly what pan and scan means, it's a method of cropping widescreen footage to fit the more boxy 4:3 aspect ratio traditionally used by TV networks before the switch to the 16:9 standard. Rather than simply cutting off the edges of the footage, pan and scan saw editors tasked with selecting the most suitable area of the image to show within the 4:3 container, often resulting in awkward pans back and forth across the original footage to, say, show two sides of a conversation. Check out this widescreen vs. pan and scan comparison of 1995's "Heat" on YouTube for a visual demonstration.

For whatever reason — and Redditors have some theories — HBO Max has now uploaded Bay's blockbuster in this outdated format. It truly is a strange choice that was guaranteed to stoke at least mild controversy, and that's exactly what's happened.