How Kurt Vonnegut Really Felt About The Slaughterhouse-Five Movie Adaptation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1972, director George Roy Hill and screenwriter Stephen Geller adapted Kurt Vonnegut's celebrated novel "Slaughterhouse-Five" to the big screen, to this writer's great satisfaction. The book and the movie both told the story of Billy Pilgrim (Michael Sacks), who has suddenly and without explanation become "unstuck" in time. That is, he begins to experience his life out of chronological sequence. He begins to relive his life as a soldier during World War II when he was on the front lines in Belgium. He re-experiences his unsatisfying marriage to a rich woman, Valencia (Sharon Gans), and his ambivalence toward his own children.

Most surprisingly, Billy experiences a span of his life in the company of a species of space aliens called Tralfamadorians. The Tralfamadorians are invisible, pandimensional beings who explain that life is a collection of moments that shift their linearity in our minds. They also are conducting a sex experiment, and put Billy in a bio-enclosure with the comely movie star Montana Wildhack (Valerie Perrine). Billy also sees his eventual death back on Earth.

The film is pretty faithful to Vonnegut's original novel, which is surprising, given Vonnegut's arch prose and oblique storytelling. George Roy Hill, however, managed to fit Vonnegut's narrative into a traditional film structure, using clever editing and jarring transitions to mark Billy's unsticking through time. As it so happens, Vonnegut actually liked the movie of "Slaughterhouse-Five," something he stated explicitly in the preface to his 1972 play "Between Time and Timbuktu: Or, Prometheus-5, A Space Fantasy." Kurt Vonnegut was a largely cynical dude, especially as he aged (he had some positive things to say about "Star Trek," anyway), so it may be comforting to learn that the "Slaughterhouse-Five" movie left him feeling pleasantly chuffed.