Kurt Vonnegut's Star Trek Stance Was Refreshingly Upbeat - Even Though He Wasn't A Fan

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Kurt Vonnegut, the author of whimsical, cynical, deeply wise novels like "Cat's Cradle," "Slaughterhouse-Five," "Breakfast of Champions," and "Slapstick," passed away in 2007 at the age of 84. So it goes.

Vonnegut was a deeply sardonic, bitter man who saw the world as darkly absurd. He felt wholly ambivalent about human existence, feeling a deep, abiding sympathy for the gentle, intellectual outsiders, but outwardly mocking — and being moved to despair over — the financial and political insanity that continued life provided. And through it all, he was funny. Vonnegut used humor as a polish, allowing us to digest the flimsiness of American society, able to laugh and hate simultaneously. Some would call him the best American author of his generation.

In the 1999 book "Future Perfect: How Star Trek Conquered Planet Earth," author Jeff Greenwald spoke with Vonnegut about Gene Roddenberry's famed show, and found Vonnegut to be bitter about the future (natch). But Vonnegut was pleased to support anything that brings us a means of retreat. He noted that humans continue to wage wars and pollute the environment because, to use his words, "people hate life. They find it embarrassing, terribly uncomfortable, and they wouldn't care if it ended tomorrow."

Vonnegut also admitted that he doesn't read sci-fi books. He didn't think much of human endeavors to reach the stars in real life either. He understood that the space between stars was far too vast to actually travel, so the space race was invented just to keep the aerospace industry humming. But he also understood that all humans are longing for a sense of family, and if a fictional utopian future posited by "Star Trek" fulfills that, then it can't be a bad thing.