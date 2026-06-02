The Best Free Streaming Service Is Getting A Major Makeover (For Better And Worse)

Streaming is the future, and the future is upon us. People still watch old-fashioned TV, but broadcast and cable usage dropped below 50% in 2023 and has been on a downhill slide ever since. Cord-cutting has also accelerated rapidly in recent years. The problem? Streaming is only getting more expensive, with Netflix and seemingly every other streamer raising prices constantly. Hence, free streaming services can be a good place to turn. Now, a major one is getting a major makeover.

One of the best (if not the single best) free streaming options out there for quite some time, Pluto TV is essentially a free streaming substitute for cable, with lots of pre-programmed streaming channels that mimic the experience of watching TV in the pre-streaming days. Or, at least, that's what it was. Paramount Skydance, the streamer's parent company, has since elected to give the app an overhaul, and I got to see what it will look like first-hand.

As is often the case with these things, it's about taking the good with the bad.

At this year's ATX Television Festival, Pluto TV's SVP of Product Management, Tad Ro, gave me a demonstration of the new app, which is launching later this summer. The new app is modeled after an interface that Paramount+ Premium subscribers will recognize, and the whole thing is being done in the interest of corporate synergy, since Paramount controls both streamers.

Specifically, the new interface is prioritizing "content discovery," as is the case with many other paid streaming services. As a result, the live channels that Pluto TV is known for are no longer going to be the primary thing one sees on the homepage when they open the app. Rather, it's going to be a mix of on-demand content, as well as some live channel recommendations.