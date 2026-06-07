What Is An M-Class Planet? Star Trek's Habitable Worlds Explained

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Attentive Trekkies might have noticed that when the USS Enterprise arrives at a new planet on its merry star trek, a member of the crew may briefly announce many details about the planet's native flora, fauna, population, and environmental makeup. As we all know from middle-school science classes, Earth's air is a gaseous mixture of mostly nitrogen, but also oxygen, water vapor, argon, carbon dioxide, and a slurry of other trace chemicals. As it so happens, many worlds in the "Star Trek" universe have a near-identical, Earth-like gaseous mix, and, if the weather permits, humans can beam down to such worlds and walk around without a space suit, breathing with impunity. The aforementioned crew member on the Enterprise will often also announce that such a world can be classified as an "M-Class planet." M-Class planets are, in brief, the planets on "Star Trek" that can naturally support human life.

The fact that most "Star Trek" worlds are habitable by humans is, of course, a cost-saving measure. Actors don't necessarily want to wear spacesuit costumes (which wouldn't be practical), so the makers of "Star Trek" hastily write that this episode's planet has an Earth-like atmosphere and brush off their hands before moving to the next scene. Production frugality is also why most of the outdoor planets on "Star Trek" happen to look like Topanga Canyon or Vasquez Rocks in Southern California.

It wouldn't be until "Star Trek: The Animated Series" that "personal force fields" would enter "Trek" canon, allowing characters to walk around in a vacuum, on a water-coated planet, or on other worlds that were not well-suited for human lungs. Until then, the majority of worlds the crew encountered were M-Class planets.