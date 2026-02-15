Starfleet Academy Borrows Some Unexpected Tech From Star Trek: The Animated Series

It took until the sixth episode of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" – titled "Come, Let's Away" — for death to re-enter the picture. The premise of the series, recall, is one of reconstruction. The series is set in the 32nd century, at a time when the galaxy is still recovering from a massive cataclysm called The Burn. Most known "Star Trek" worlds lost their ability to travel through space, and became standoffish and isolationist as a result. Starfleet Academy has reopened for the first time in over a century, and it aims to bring those isolationist worlds out of hiding, and into a new societal paradigm wherein students learn to become Starfleet officers together and launch a new era of peace.

But pacifism is a tricky thing to pursue in the world of "Starfleet Academy." Violence is still lurking in the cosmos. Trekkies were recently introduced to the Furies, a species of angry, monster-like pirates that seem hellbent on theft, salvage, and destruction. "Come, Let's Away" follows a group of cadets as they embark on a special off-site training mission to a derelict vessel called the U.S.S. Miyazaki. Their mission, a mere training exercise, is to reactivate the Miyazaki in one hour. Naturally, in the middle of the exercise, the Furies attack.

Before the cadets beam over to the Miyazaki, however, some sharp-eyed Trekkies might have noticed a tiny technological detail that will make their hearts sing. The cadets, because they are beaming into essentially a vacuum, require air. They activate shimmering personal life support systems that cover their bodies like a second skin.

These shimmering Academy-issue life-support fields may very well be a reference to the yellow, glowing personal force force fields that the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise wore in "Star Trek: The Animated Series."