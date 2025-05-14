The Stunning Vasquez Rocks Served As A Key Filming Location For Multiple Sci-Fi Classics

The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park is located in the northern part of Los Angeles County, about a 45-minute drive from Hollywood proper (depending on traffic). They are a popular tourist destination because the layered rock formations jut out of the ground at strange, wild angles, giving them an alien look. They were named after Tiburcio Vásquez, a notoriously clever Mexican bandit who hid out among the rocks while eluding the cops back in the 1870s. Hikers have been hiding out among the rocks ever since, admiring their otherworldly beauty.

Vasquez Rocks has been a popular shooting destination for dozens of major films and TV shows, largely because they're such a short drive from all the production offices in Los Angeles. It's easy to bundle the cast of "Star Trek" into a van, dress three stuntman as a Gorn character (specifically Bobby Clark, Gary Combs, and Bill Blackburn), and go to the Rocks to film actors pretend-fight each other. Indeed, Vasquez Rocks played the role of the Metron planet in the "Star Trek" episode "Arena" (January 19, 1967). One of the rocks at the park has been nicknamed "Kirk's Rock" by Trekkies, as Kirk (William Shatner) ran up to it in the episode.

And that wasn't even the first time that an episode of "Star Trek" was filmed there. It had previously been seen in the episode "Shore Leave" (December 29, 1966), where it was also the site of a Shatner fight, but with an imaginary version of an old school chum named Finnegan (Bruce Mars). The Park was also seen in "The Alternative Factor," serving as the planet where Lazarus (Robert Brown) got to fight his evil doppelgänger, and it played the planet Capella IV in the episode "Friday's Child" (December 1, 1967), the episode wherein Bones (DeForest Kelley) punched a pregnant woman.

