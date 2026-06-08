10 Best Found Footage Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

The tropes and clichés of the found-footage genre are well-known and often frustrating to many viewers: the requisite opening half-hour of hanging out with the characters to establish the format's naturalism; the chaotic, jumbled presentation when events start to hit the fan; the inevitable character who must absolutely ask the person filming to please stop doing that. The format is well-worn and entirely familiar, yet it has plenty of examples across genres that elevate the subgenre — just look at "The Blair Witch Project" or "REC."

We're not looking at those well-known paradigms today, however, because this list is for the great found-footage movies that have gone overlooked over the years. In a subgenre that can sometimes have a low ceiling, it's easy for standout entries to get swept up in the surfeit of other horror fare. What you'll find most interesting about this list is that many entries aren't even in the horror genre at all. Though it's often closely associated with and well-suited to movies about things that go bump in the night, some of the most surprisingly effective found-footage movies adapt the structure to other genres. These are the found-footage movies the cultural zeitgeist has neglected.

Here are the 10 best found-footage movies that no one talks about anymore.