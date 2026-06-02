One Of Stephen King's First Adaptations Used A Simple Trick To Make Its Vampires Even Creepier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stephen King became a worldwide sensation early in his career. His first novel, 1974's "Carrie," was adapted into a hit film in 1976, and from there it was off to the races. "Carrie" became a phenomenon, and most of King's novels were hits thereafter. His works were adapted to film frequently, with "The Shining" coming out in 1980, "Creepshow" (which King wrote) in 1982, and "Cujo," "The Dead Zone," and "Christine" all coming in 1983. Even if King adaptations stopped being made after 1983, the author would still be considered a huge force in the world of horror cinema.

King was also working his way onto television, mostly in the form of the 1979 CBS miniseries "Salem's Lot," based on King's novel from 1977. "Salem's Lot," directed by Tobe Hooper, is a pretty straightforward vampire story set in the titular small town in Maine. The main character is a professional author named John Mears (a post-"Starsky & Hutch" David Soul), who returns to Salem's Lot to investigate a nearby spooky mansion that the locals say is haunted. It will eventually be revealed that one Kurt Barlow (Reggie Nalder) is the owner of the mansion, and that he is — you guessed it — a vampire.

There are a lot of vampy shenanigans throughout the slow-paced, 191-minute miniseries. The most famous scene in the show comes when a young boy named Ralphie Glick (Ronnie Scribner), who has been transformed into a vampire, uses his eerie powers to fly up to the second-story window of his brother Danny (Brad Savage) in a cloud of vampire smoke. It's eerie AF. To achieve the effect, as explained in a 2022 oral history in Vanity Fair, Hooper filmed the sequence backwards, making it look like the smoke was being sucked into Ralphie's body.