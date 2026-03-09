Every Version Of Stephen King's Salem's Lot, Ranked

"Carrie" is the novel that marked the arrival of Stephen King, but "'Salem's Lot" was the follow-up that proved he had real staying power. After his tale of a telekinetic high school girl became a bestseller and a hit movie, King decided to take a stab at vampires. A kind of mash-up of Grace Metalious' 1956 novel "Peyton Place" and Bram Stoker's immortal "Dracula" (with a little of Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House" thrown in for good measure), King's novel asked a simple but effective question: what would happen if old world vampires set up shop in a small modern American town?

These days, that idea seems cliched and well-worn, but when King published "'Salem's Lot" in 1975, it was still a pretty fresh concept (vampire stories were mostly set in Europe at the time, and Anne Rice's groundbreaking New Orleans-set "Interview with the Vampire" wouldn't be published until a year later). It remains one of King's most popular books, and it's been adapted to the screen three times* — twice as a TV miniseries and once as a feature film. So how do those adaptations stack up? Let's rank them and see!

*For the sake of completion, I should probably note that the TV shows "Castle Rock" and "Chapelwaite" are both "'Salem's Lot"-adjacent, but not direct adaptations of the novel, so they don't factor in here. There's also a 1987 sequel movie called "A Return to Salem's Lot," but, while fun, it has virtually nothing to do with King's book so we're just going to ignore it.