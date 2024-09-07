The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The 1979 Salem's Lot Miniseries

Actress Bonnie Bedelia was roughly a decade into her on-screen career by the time she appeared in "Salem's Lot," having made her debut in popular teleplay series "Playhouse 90" and appearing in Sydney Pollack's 1969 adaptation of "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" In "Salem's Lot," she played college grad Susan Norton, who formed a relationship with bestselling author Ben Mears when he returned to town. The vampire saga wouldn't be the last Stephen King adaptation Bedelia starred in: she also popped up in the somewhat poorly received 1993 take on "Needful Things," playing a woman whose life is impacted by the arrival of a shady new antiques dealer in her town.

Aside from King adaptations, Bedelia has starred in TV shows including Lifetime's womens' detective series "The Division" and NBC's family drama "Parenthood." She played Braverman family matriarch Camille in the latter, but that acclaimed series isn't what landed her an Emmy nomination. That came back in 1994, for her guest spot on the short-lived neo-noir series "Fallen Angels." She also nabbed a Daytime Emmy nod for her part in the 1999 TV movie "Locked in Silence."

Other key films in Bedelias career include the first two "Die Hard" movies (she played John McClane's wife Holly), and the Alan J. Pakula thriller "Presumed Innocent" (she played the wife of Harrison Ford's character), while she's appeared in a number of TV movies and recurring or guest spots on TV. In recent years, Bedelia had a five-episode arc in the political thriller "Designated Survivor" and has appeared in a number of Christmas movies, including the Netflix original "The Noel Diary." While Bedelia has often played characters who get spoken about in relation to their male main character relatives (as the aunt of the Culkin siblings, including Macaulay and Kieran, this phenomenon isn't just on-screen, either), juicy roles like those in "Salem's Lot" and "The Division" have seen her talents shine all on their own.