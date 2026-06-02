The Lord Of The Rings Author J.R.R. Tolkien Had Nothing But Hatred For The Dune Books

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J.R.R. Tolkien first published his fantasy adventure novel "The Hobbit" in 1937. The book was set in a fantasy kingdom called Middle-earth, and followed a jolly homunculus named Bilbo Baggins. "The Hobbit," as we all know, led to "The Lord of the Rings" book series, begun in 1954. Tolkien's fantasy universe was unbearably complex, with its own history, languages, folk music, and myriad other cultural details that Tolkien painstakingly invented and catalogued. Its complexity has ensured that detail-obsessed nerds would fall in love with the books in perpetuity. "Lord of the Rings" movies and TV shows are still being made to this day.

Perhaps following Tolkien's lead, about a decade later, author Frank Herbert published "Dune," a sci-fi novel with as deep and complex and impenetrable a history as "Lord of the Rings." It was set in the very distant future and concerned several political powers trying to gain control of a rare substance called the Spice, which was only found on one planet in the galaxy, and which was necessary for space travel. Like Tolkien, Herbert invented a whole glossary of terms and fantastical elements for his epic universe. Herbert ended up writing five additional "Dune" novels that followed the original book's central canon.

For many years (at least in the literary circles in which I personally ran), fans of the two series would often compare them, saying that "Dune" was the sci-fi version of "Lord of the Rings." Although they were massively different in tone and theme, they certainly matched in mythological complexity.

Tolkien, however, might have taken exception to such a comparison. It seems that, back in 1966, Tolkien authored a letter to his friend and fan, John Bush, published in the volume "Tolkien's Library: An Annotated Checklist," wherein the author expressed open distaste for "Dune."