One Of Isaac Asimov's Best Sci-Fi Stories Was Adapted Into An Unrecognizable Mess

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Isaac Asimov's short story "Nightfall" was first published in 1941 in the pages of Astounding Science Fiction Magazine. It was one of his earliest stories, and it takes place on a distant world, Lagash, that is uniquely situated in the heavens. The planet is part of a six-sun solar system, meaning that at least one sun is shining at any given time. Some of the astronomers on Lagash, however, discover a disturbing, recurring 2,000-year star cycle in where the planet will experience a mysterious phenomenon called "night." During this night, all sunlight will be obscured and Lagash will see mysterious, ominous lights in the dark sky called "stars." Naturally, everyone on Lagash has an inherent fear of the dark.

Everyone fears the mysterious coming of night, too, and Lagash's own history is marked by 2,000-year-old apocalyptic fits. The ancient people worked themselves into a frenzy, thinking they were under the influence of the stars, and they became uncontrolled beasts. The ancients set their own buildings on fire just to make things bright again. When night finally falls, the people of Lagash see tens of thousands of stars, and realize, for the first time, the sheer vastness of the cosmos. Everyone goes insane. The story was one of Asimov's most popular at the time, and some Asimov fans might still consider it his best.

In 1988, the legendary Roger Corman's production company, Concorde Pictures, adapted "Nightfall" into a feature film. It was written and directed by Paul Mayersberg, perhaps best known for writing the David Bowie alien film "The Man Who Fell to Earth."

By all accounts, the 1988 "Nightfall" film is a dumb piece of junk.