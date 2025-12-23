All 7 Isaac Asimov Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

As this list will soon prove, no other work of Isaac Asimov has been as consistently mangled and mistreated by adaptations as "Nightfall." Spoilers for an 80-year-old story ahead: In 1941, Asimov's short story about a planet with six suns and no surface darkness was released. This pulpy premise hides an intricate story about the potential effects of darkness on people who have evolved to live in constant daylight, as an impending eclipse that will fulfill an ancient prophecy sends the planet in a brief period of night — which induces apocalyptic madness, chaos, and a societal collapse. It also turns out that this has happened many times before, and the thing that drives everyone insane when the eclipse comes is seeing the stars (and thus realizing the true vastness of the universe) for the first time.

Amazing stuff, right? The Science Fiction Writers of America certainly think so: In 1968, they chose "Nightfall" as the greatest sci-fi short story written before the Nebula Awards were established in 1965. Unfortunately, Roger Corman associate Gwyneth Gibby's 1990 straight-to-video adaptation of the story is considerably less amazing. It was produced by Corman himself, but you won't find it on any list of best Roger Corman films. The movie is cheaply made and frankly poor, struggling to capture the existential terror that serves as the story's throughline. Instead, there are lots of snakes and large swords.

Still, there's value in finding positive things about every film. If nothing else, this iteration of "Nightfall" serves as a handy pub quiz answer to the question, "What was David Carradine up to in 1990?"