A Marvel Actor's Overlooked 2025 Sci-Fi Movie Is A Gem Waiting To Be Discovered On Hulu

You might remember Aaron (Ross Marquand) as one of the more morally sound characters in AMC's "The Walking Dead." Although the apocalypse changed Aaron into a hardened survivalist, his sincere efforts at diplomacy have endeared us to his character. Apart from bringing great nuance to this role, Marquand also portrayed and voiced two characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Replacing Hugo Weaving, Marquand played Red Skull in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame;" he also embodied a version of Ultron in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The actor voiced both characters in "What If...?," Marvel's alternate-timeline anthology series that brought novel ideas to life.

Marquand belts out a memorable performance in Peter Cilella's directorial debut, "Descendent," which is currently streaming on Hulu. If you've never heard of this 2025 sci-fi thriller, it's time to immerse yourself in this gem of a movie produced by filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (who made horror standouts like "Resolution" and "The Endless" and directed the wildest episodes of "Moon Knight"). In "Descendent," Marquand plays Sean Bruner, a school security guard trying his best to get another job after his wife, Andrea (Sarah Bolger), gets pregnant. Although Sean experiences the anxieties of impending fatherhood, his relationship with Andrea is fulfilling and loving.

This, however, changes once Sean sees a mysterious beam of light during a night shift and wakes up with an inexplicable injury. Is this a stress-induced accident, or are his ramblings about alien abductions true? "Descendent" grapples with these questions while exploring Sean's deteriorating relationship with Andrea and what his newfound fears mean with regard to his unborn child. Cilella subverts expectations at every turn, honing his debut into a refreshing, visually stunning genre entry.