A Cult '60s Western Is The Best Odyssey Adaptation You've Never Seen

To clear something up right away: Duccio Tessare's 1965 Spaghetti Western "The Return of Ringo" is actually not a sequel to Tessari's "A Pistol for Ringo." This is confusing because both films were directed by the same person, and both star Giuliano Gemma (credited as "Montgomery Wood") as a character named Ringo. They were also released one right after the other, with "Pistol" released in May of 1965, and "Return" coming out in December. Also, the filming crew was largely the same, and both films share a number of supporting actors.

Ennio Morricone did the scores for both films as well, but Ennio Morricone was overwhelmingly prolific; he scored 11 additional films in 1965 alone, including the seminal Sergio Leone classic "For a Few Dollars More." Morricone passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 91, and only slowed his output in the 2010s. Although he still won an Oscar in 2015.

"The Return of Ringo" is, in actuality, a fun Italian Western spin on Homer's "The Odyssey." Specifically, it's about the part of "The Odyssey" after Odysseus has already returned to Ithaca after his many monster-like adventures to find that his home is populated by crass, slovenly suitors. Those of us who read "The Odyssey" in high school will recall that a large, extended portion of the story involved Odysseus having to disguise himself as a beggar and slowly insinuate himself back into his own home before he had the opportunity to slaughter all the suitors. The 2024 Ralph Fiennes film "The Return" was specifically about this portion of "The Odyssey."

"The Return of Ringo" covers that same portion, only in an Old West town, and with six-shooters instead of short swords.