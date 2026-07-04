A Cult '60s Western Is The Best Odyssey Adaptation You've Never Seen
To clear something up right away: Duccio Tessare's 1965 Spaghetti Western "The Return of Ringo" is actually not a sequel to Tessari's "A Pistol for Ringo." This is confusing because both films were directed by the same person, and both star Giuliano Gemma (credited as "Montgomery Wood") as a character named Ringo. They were also released one right after the other, with "Pistol" released in May of 1965, and "Return" coming out in December. Also, the filming crew was largely the same, and both films share a number of supporting actors.
Ennio Morricone did the scores for both films as well, but Ennio Morricone was overwhelmingly prolific; he scored 11 additional films in 1965 alone, including the seminal Sergio Leone classic "For a Few Dollars More." Morricone passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 91, and only slowed his output in the 2010s. Although he still won an Oscar in 2015.
"The Return of Ringo" is, in actuality, a fun Italian Western spin on Homer's "The Odyssey." Specifically, it's about the part of "The Odyssey" after Odysseus has already returned to Ithaca after his many monster-like adventures to find that his home is populated by crass, slovenly suitors. Those of us who read "The Odyssey" in high school will recall that a large, extended portion of the story involved Odysseus having to disguise himself as a beggar and slowly insinuate himself back into his own home before he had the opportunity to slaughter all the suitors. The 2024 Ralph Fiennes film "The Return" was specifically about this portion of "The Odyssey."
"The Return of Ringo" covers that same portion, only in an Old West town, and with six-shooters instead of short swords.
The Return of Ringo is the Spaghetti Western version of The Odyssey you've been looking for
"The Return of Ringo" takes place in the wake of the Civil War, but is very much about an Odysseus-like character, Ringo, returning home. He was once a rich man in town, so he disguises himself as a beggar to allay suspicion, and to allow him to observe the wickedness that has arisen in his absence. He takes a job as a florist's assistant, and some reviews on Letterboxd have pointed out that the flowers and the use of color in "The Return of Ringo" are first-rate. Indeed, many of the reviews from fans of Spaghetti Westerns seem to note that "The Return of Ringo" is better than "A Pistol for Ringo," and many appreciate the various references to "The Odyssey."
There are a few fun translations from Homer to the Old West. Instead of random suitors, Ringo's home invaders are a gang of Mexican gangsters. The head of the gang, Esteban (Fernando Sancho) is all set to marry Ringo's wife, Hally (Italian actress Lorella De Luca, credited as "Hally Hammond"), and has essentially usurped all of Ringo's old wealth. Also, unlike in "The Odyssey," the Odysseus character finds that he has a daughter that he didn't know about.
It's worth noting that Odysseus was away from Ithaca for 20 years, having spent a decade fighting in the Trojan War, and another decade just getting back home. Ringo, meanwhile, was a Union soldier in the Civil War, a conflict that lasted only about four years. The comparative brevity of Ringo's absence allows for a more interesting dramatic dynamic. This time, Ringo would certainly be recognized.
What fans think of The Return of Ringo
Ringo's short absence also gives the wicked bandits a more villainous edge. They weren't living in Ringo's home for decades trying to seduce his wife. They were just thieves and usurpers who took what they wanted. The morality is a little more clear-cut, fitting more safely into the trappings of the Western genre.
There aren't a lot of easily accessed professional reviews of "The Return of Ringo." It seems to have received very little attention overall. The Letterboxd critics, however, are generally quite positive on the movie, with some noting that Giuliano Gemma gives a sober, serious performance, and that he could, according to one user, give Clint Eastwood a run for his money. Many also note that the score and the opening ballad are both amazing. The movie came out at a time when crooning, plaintive ballads were a common feature of the genre. You can listen to the soundtrack online.
And luckily, the movie is still easy to find. One can watch it for free right now on the Plex movie player. One can also rent it in the Apple TV store for only $3.99. If you are unfamiliar with the vast, overpopulated world of Spaghetti Westerns, "The Return of Ringo" is as good a place to start as any. And the connections to "The Odyssey," it seems, will serve as great guideposts through the story.
It's just a pity that "The Return of Ringo" skipped over the cyclops and the sorceress and all the fun magical/monstery stuff in "The Odyssey." I'd love to see an Old West Scylla. It remains to be seen if "The Return of Ringo" is better than Christopher Nolan's 2026 version of "The Odyssey."