Netflix Canceled This Chilling '90s-Set Horror Show Before It Could Find Its Footing

Netflix has many canceled TV shows that are still worth watching, but few of them are creepier than "Archive 81." Rebecca Sonnenshine's eight-episode horror series seemingly popped up out of nowhere and crept its way onto Netflix's Top 10 charts, but its success was short-lived. The streamer has yet to offer a reason for dropping the show, but it probably didn't meet the platform's data expectations.

A shame, really, as "Archive 81" is a haunting supernatural series that's garnered a solid fan base who now mourn its death. Based on Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger's podcast of the same name, it tells the story of Dan (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist who gets hired to piece together footage from a recovered documentary concerning events that took place in the 1990s. Without getting too spoilery, his subsequent discoveries involve a cult, cosmic entities, and an alternate universe. As you can imagine, things don't bode well for Dan after that.

Netflix's decision to cancel "Archive 81" isn't just frustrating because the show is a solid creeper. Season 1 also ends on a massive cliffhanger that may or may not involve time travel. Sonnenshine had big plans for the show's future, and fans will now have to spend the rest of their lives wondering what could have been. Be that as it may, though, the creator has shared some details about what Season 2 would have entailed.