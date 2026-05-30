Spider-Noir Season 1 Finale Pays Tribute To A Classic Orson Welles Movie

Spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1 Episode 8 "The Man in the Mask" follow.

Whether you watch "Spider-Noir" in full color or black and white, the influence of the black-and-white movies of 1940s Hollywood is undeniable. (It's called "Spider-Noir" after all.) The show's cast even includes Jack Huston, grandson of John Huston, the director of several classic film noirs including the Humphrey Bogart-led classics "The Maltese Falcon" and "Key Largo." The show's influences don't end there.

In the season finale "The Man in the Mask," lounge singer Felicia "Cat" Hardy (Li Jun Li) confronts mob boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson), who once jealously had her fiancé murdered. Cat has spent "Spider-Noir" trying to murder Silvermane in return, and she succeeds. However, the scene is no simple gunfight; it unfolds in a hall of mirrors. Several reflected duplicates of Cat and Silvermane appear onscreen simultaneously, and it's practically impossible to tell which is the real one. When they eventually fire their guns, the mirrors break one by one, and Cat gets lucky by nailing Silvermane.

Cinephiles might recognize this scene as cribbed from Orson Welles' 1947 "The Lady from Shanghai." It's one of the best films Orson Welles directed, and he also plays the lead character Michael O'Hara (not the "hero," as O'Hara tells us in narration).

O'Hara is infatuated with the rich and beautiful Elsa Bannister (Rita Hayworth, then married to Welles). Hired as a sailor by her husband Arthur Bannister (Everett Sloane), Michael is drawn into a tangled murder plot as the fall guy. The movie's closing moments take place in a hall of mirrors, where Michael, Elsa, and Arthur confront each other after all the secrets have been unveiled. "The Lady from Shanghai" also culminates in a shoot-out that shatters the mirrors and leaves only one person standing.