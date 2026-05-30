Why Dr. Mary Kline From Backrooms Looks So Familiar

The "Backrooms" movie could very well be the sleeper box office hit of the summer, and even though that's partly due to the large following built by first-time director Kane Parsons on his YouTube channel, we should also give some credit to the stellar cast. Alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave," "The Martian") as Clark (a furniture store owner who discovers the labyrinthine, expansive "backrooms" in the basement of said store), Oscar nominated actors Renate Reinsve plays Dr. Mary Kline, Clark's therapist who goes looking for him after he goes missing.

"Backrooms" — which /Film critic and writer BJ Colangelo wrote is "bound to rattle you to your core" in her review — has a pretty small cast, but the fact that A24 (presumably) helped Parsons snag huge names like Ejiofor and Reinsve is pretty significant. (Ejiofor, to that point, is also an Oscar nominee.) So, who is Reinsve? This Norwegian performer got her start in her home country in the 2011 film "Oslo, August 31st," directed by her future collaborator Joachim Trier, but she broke through internationally in Trier's acclaimed 2021 movie "The Worst Person in the World." (More on that momentarily.) If you're someone who follows the time called "awards season' each year, you're probably at least a little familiar with Reinsve; here's where you might have seen her before.