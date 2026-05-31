5 Best Liminal Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Some readers may be old enough to remember the furor kicked up over the phenomenon of subliminal messaging making its way into pop culture artifacts. There was a free-floating suspicion that subtle, unheard audio or backward masking was being used to insert demonic impulses into a media consumer, unregistered by their conscious mind. John Carpenter's 1989 film "They Live" is a very good example of subliminal horror at work.

Here in the 2020s, though, subliminal horror has given way to liminal horror; that is, horror images that take place within a "threshold" space. Liminal spaces are the places built to be unnoticed, the in-between spaces of a building. A hallway. A waiting room. A foyer. Liminal horror rests in those spaces, encouraging viewers to push them into their conscious mind. And when we look at a bleak, empty, in-between space, we begin to lose all sense of meaning. If there is nothing in a liminal space, the emptiness becomes terrifying.

The aesthetic exploded in popularity in the age of social media, wherein amateur photographers and animators could create liminal space images in vast quantities. Kane Pixels, aka. Kane Parsons, was one of the pioneers of the new wave of liminal horror images via his YouTube series "The Backrooms," which he has since adapted into the newly-released (and well-received) feature film "Backrooms."

Many horror movies have used this technique before, resting in eerie, in-between places, and letting a sense of dread creep into the viewer's head. Sometimes, a big empty lobby or a long empty hallway can be scarier than any slathering hellbeast or killer with an axe. The five titles below are among the best horror films to employ liminal imagery. Time to sit in the emptiness and enjoy.