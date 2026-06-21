Japan Couldn't Afford To Play A Charlie Chaplin Classic, So They Staged Their Own Adaptation

Charlie Chaplin is undoubtedly one of the most well-known movie actors of all time. As a silent film star, his movies transcended language barriers and made him one of the first truly worldwide icons of the screen. His legacy endures to this day; even now, his signature character, The Tramp, is as easily recognizable to modern audiences as Mickey Mouse, Superman, or Darth Vader.

Thus, at the height of his popularity, Chaplin's fandom was impassioned in every corner of the globe. That was part of why he resisted the move to making talking pictures, telling The New York Times in 1931 that he feared a move to talkies would risk "a universal means of expression" that would limit the field of films, holding them "down to the particular tongues of particular races." Around the time he began to make one of his great masterpieces, and what, in my humble opinion (and others), is the greatest romantic comedy of all time, "City Lights," he was even quoted as saying "moving pictures need sound as much as Beethoven needs lyrics."

(Rotten Tomatoes doesn't think "City Lights" is "perfect," but Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.)

"City Lights" debuted stateside in 1931 to much acclaim. However, as explained by Japanese Chaplin specialist Ono Hiroyuki in this video, Japanese exhibitors couldn't afford to cover the rental fees on prints of the movie after the post-World War I production bubble burst and the Great Kantō Earthquake led to a 1927 bank run on bonds in Japan. For those not aware, studios made their money back then by renting their film prints to theaters. Because of this, "City Lights" didn't get an official release in Japan until 1934.

... Although that didn't stop Japanese Chaplin fans from creatively adapting the movie into a Kabuki production in the meantime.