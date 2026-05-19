Charlie Chaplin Almost Played Napoleon, With The Least Likely Screenwriter Imaginable

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Of the great film comedians of the silent era, Charlie Chaplin was the most sentimental. His 1931 film "City Lights," often hailed as one of Chaplin's best (and one of the best films of the 1930s), is better remembered for its wistful love story and weepy smiles than for its physical comedy. More virtuosic slapstick could be found in the likes of Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Chaplin wanted to hit you in the heart. While a comedian first and foremost, Chaplin was also an emotional and ambitious filmmaker.

Point to bring: Chaplin was in demand, and aspiring screenwriters likely all wanted to meet him. Indeed, in September of 1929, Chaplin, one of the Hollywood elite, invited one such aspiring screenwriter to a party in Santa Monica, California, being held in Chaplin's honor. This aspiring screenwriter — already about 55 years old — had done a stint in political office, but had just been voted out and had some free time on his hands. This screenwriter, from England and later in America, was also an ambitious biographer, and at the time was working on a book titled "Marlborough: His Life and Times." The book was a multi-volume biography of John Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough (a figure from the late 17th and early 18th centuries). One might intuit at this juncture that the ambitious screenwriter Charlie Chaplin spoke with was none other than Winston Churchill.

According to Andrew Roberts' 2018 biography "Churchill: Walking With Destiny," the meeting between Chaplin and Churchill at that fateful gala sparked a potential film collaboration between the two. It seems that Churchill, an avowed cineaste, had the idea of writing a biography of Napoleon, with Chaplin playing the famed French dictator. Of all the unmade movies in the world, this might have been the most fascinating.