Hollywood Needs To Hurry Up And Adapt Andy Weir's Gripping Heist Short Story

The overwhelming love received by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's "Project Hail Mary" is a testament to the film's extraordinary merits. This hopeful sci-fi epic, based on Andy Weir's eponymous book, was also shaped by the author's active involvement, which it undoubtedly benefited from. Weir's perception of this blockbuster adaptation is positive, similar to the praise he had for Ridley Scott and Matt Damon's 2015 space adventure, "The Martian."

Hollywood has struck gold with every Andy Weir adaptation so far, making it imperative to look at more stories that might deliver similar results. Apart from "Artemis," Weir's sci-fi novel set on the moon, you might've heard of "The Egg," the acclaimed short story that ponders existential questions. While "The Egg" has been adapted across mediums, Weir's heist short story, "Randomize," also deserves an inspired adaptation on film.

"Randomize" was published as a part of 2019's "Forward: Stories of Tomorrow," a collection of sci-fi short stories curated by author Blake Crouch (whose "Recursion" impressed Weir to the point that he can't stop recommending it). The collection also includes entries by Veronica Roth (best known for her "Divergent" book series), N. K. Jemisin ("Inheritance Trilogy"), Amor Towles ("The Lincoln Highway"), Paul G. Tremblay (author of "The Cabin at the End of the World," which was adapted into M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin"), and Crouch himself. There's a lot to glean from "Forward," which highlights the wide range that science fiction boasts as a genre. Weir's short is compelling, as the author uses his ability to simplify complex concepts (like quantum computing!) into a smart, taut heist thriller set inside a futuristic casino.

That said, what is so special about "Randomize?" Let's dive deeper into the intriguing world of Weir's short story.