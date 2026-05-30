This Survivor Winner's Audition Tape Helped Inspire Sam Raimi's Send Help

As a fan of "Survivor" and Sam Raimi's twisted mind, "Send Help" was right up my alley ... so imagine how absolutely pleased I was to find out that this movie did its homework. In fact, the audition tape for "Survivor" that stars downtrodden corporate worker Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) in her quest to join the very real reality competition show is based on a real "Survivor" audition video — a winner's "Survivor" audition video, at that.

I do have to give credit where credit's due, of course. Eagle-eyed "Survivor" fan and former "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" writer Neil McNeil is the one who uncovered this absolutely glorious detail about "Send Help." On the social media platform X, McNeil posted a video of Aubry Bracco's original "Survivor" audition — which, presumably, was for the show's real 32nd season "Survivor: Kaôh Rōng" — and wrote, "Realizing that Bracco's audition tape for 'Survivor' was the inspiration for Linda Liddle in 'Send Help' is absolutely sending me."

McNeil is right; the two videos line up almost perfectly, from the opening where Bracco (and Linda) pop through a bunch of plants to announce themselves to the frankly intricate "plot" of Bracco's video describing her everyday commute to her job. Frankly, because Bracco is such a fan-favorite player — and she went on to win what the landmark 50th season of "Survivor," which Raimi couldn't have possibly known at the time — there's almost no way that this is a coincidence, but it's a very, very fun Easter egg for people who love both "Survivor" and "Send Help." So, is there any other overlap between Bracco and Linda? Kind of!