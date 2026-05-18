Survivor Star Parvati Shallow Knows Exactly Why The New Era Isn't Working

As of this writing, "Survivor 50," the all-star landmark season of the long-running reality competition show, is set to conclude soon (on May 20, specifically). For reasons I don't really understand, legendary player Parvati Shallow — who won "Survivor: Micronesia" and took home the grand prize in the 2025 crossover event "Survivor Australia v the World" — wasn't included in the cast. Shallow did, however, speak to Variety for a cover story about the 50th season of "Survivor," and she had a pretty solid critique of the "new era."

When I say "new era" in the context of "Survivor," I mean anything after the 40th season, subtitled "Winners at War" (in which Shallow competed). The reason for that is that since Season 40, there haven't been any seasons that included returning players until "Survivor 50," so host Jeff Probst put his weight behind this "new era" of players hoping to become unforgettable "Survivor" figures. This, Shallow says, is exactly the problem.

"We're seeing new era players like Rizo say over and over again how much he wants to be a legacy player. He wants to make his mark," Shallow said, referring to Rizo Velovic, a 26-year-old player and "Survivor" superfan who first appeared in Season 49 of "Survivor" before returning for the 50th. "But I think it's kind of sad for the new era players," Shallow said. So why is that? As she put it: