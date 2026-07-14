Mark Wahlberg's Disappointing Video Game Adaptation Has Some Great Action Sequences

"Max Payne" is a prime example of how games used to possess a real subversive aura. Though it was developed by Remedy Entertainment, it bears the unmistakable Rockstar stamp, which, to kids of my generation, signaled a game that we almost certainly shouldn't be playing and which would be swiftly tossed out the window, should our parents discover it tucked between "Halo" and "SSX Tricky." Yet, "Max Payne" the movie mostly fails to translate any of that exciting transgressive energy to the big screen. It's action, however, is pretty darn good.

"Max Payne" isn't quite as bad as the 2002 action movie stinker "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" or "Alone in the Dark" (the worst-rated live action video game movie on Metacritic). But its 16% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for itself. Yet, even that dismal score doesn't convey how intensely critics felt about Mark Wahlberg's portrayal of the titular NYPD detective. Turns out, emulating the thrill of dual-wielding in bullet-time isn't actually as easy as you might think, and critics weren't shy about saying so. In fairness, I'd imagine showing an Xbox to Nigel Andrews of the Financial Times wouldn't exactly prompt an excited reaction. Yet, Andrews somehow embodied the disappointment of a generation when he described the "Max Payne" film adaptation as "a noir action thriller of such scowling, benighted violence that it could send manic depressives over the edge and make newcomers to that condition of us all."

And yet, as Nigel Floyd of Time Out put it, "John Moore directs the hell out of the action." Indeed, Wahlberg's New York City underworld odyssey is punctuated by some outstanding action sequences, one of which was met with approval by multiple users when it recently did the rounds on X/Twitter.