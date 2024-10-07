A 2002 Action Thriller Is The Worst Movie Of All Time According To Rotten Tomatoes

No matter how hard our tech overlords try to convince us otherwise, when it comes to something like film, everything is subjective. But if we're going to live in a time when art is reduced to percentage scores and easily-digestible metrics are the only thing that makes navigating the endless sea of "content" on offer easier, then we might as well embrace our current moment and ask the question — what is the worst movie of all time? Of course, there is no definitive answer to this query, but that hasn't stopped Rotten Tomatoes from giving us its closest approximation.

Plenty of movies have earned a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, Jim Carrey's "Dark Crimes" being one example. But have you ever heard of "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever"? Me neither. But this 2002 action thriller, in which Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu face off as opposing agents, has managed to distinguish itself, though not for the reasons Warner Bros. and director Wych Kaosayananda hoped. The trailer alone is chock-full of one-liners you'd expect from the type of schlock Steven Seagal churns out, complete with a "I don't do that kind of thing any more" scene in which a jaded Banderas is forced out of retirement. Coming as it did in the wake of the Wachowski's seminal 1999 sci-fi actioner, you might be able to pick up on some heavy "The Matrix" vibes in the "Ballistic" trailer, with injectable nanotech featuring as the MacGuffin while a be-shaded Lucy Liu takes on an entire swat team, decked in all black as she cartwheels between pillars amid a hail of ballistics.

Now that I type this I can't help but realize I've made this movie sound awesome. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case at all, as Rotten Tomatoes has dubbed "Ballistic" the worst movie ever made.