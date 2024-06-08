The Jim Carrey Movie With A Depressing Rotten Tomatoes Score Of 0%

Alexandros Avranas' 2018 film "Dark Crimes," starring Jim Carrey, was extrapolated from a true crime article published in the New Yorker in 2008. The article, post-modernly called "True Crime," was written by David Grann, and it told the story of a Polish novelist named Krystian Bala who murdered a small business owner named Dariusz Janiszewski in the year 2000. For three years, the police were unable to solve the case, and Bala seemed to have gotten away with it. Bala, perhaps feeling smug about his ability to evade detection for so long, decided to poke the bear a little bit. In 2003, he published a crime novel called "Amok," wherein he wrote a fictionalized version of the Janiszewski murder, including intimate details that only the killer could have known. Bala depicted his fictional self as a badass nihilist who loved quoting Nietzsche and didn't care about human laws, man. "Amok" was a big hit, and inspired a Polish feature film in 2017.

Some newly found physical evidence, however, paired with the details in "Amok," eventually led to Bala's arrest. He was prosecuted and is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence. In a grim twist, Bala was said by the police to be working on a second novel ... as well as planning a second murder specifically to serve as a tie-in promotion.

In 2018, the Bala story was adapted into "Dark Crimes." In the film, Marton Csokas played a fictional version of Bala, now named Kozlov, and Jim Carrey played Tadek, the detective on his trail. Despite the fun meta-narrative twists in the story, the "Dark Crimes" film is merely dour, bleak, and dull. It offers no spin on a predictable and well-worn cop-becomes-obsessed narrative.

It's the only Jim Carrey film to sport a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.