Kevin Costner's 2024 Western Flop With An Unreleased Sequel Has Found A New Streaming Home

Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" bombed at the box office, but it might find a new lease of life on streaming. As it stands, the Western is now available on Amazon Prime Video, so everyone can get acquainted with the flick in time for the upcoming sequel... if it ever actually gets released.

Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1," which our review called "The Most Expensive Trailer For A Sequel Ever Made," tells the story of multiple characters as they journey westward. Costner — who also directed and co-wrote the flick — plays Hayes Ellison, a loner who pairs up with a woman named Marigold (Abby Lee) after they get on the wrong side of some bad people.

"Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" isn't one of the best Westerns ever made, but it's an ambitious flick that Costner envisioned as the first installment of a planned four-film series. As such, it feels like the first chapter of a novel, which might not please viewers who want a self-contained story. At the same time, there is plenty to enjoy for Western fans, and you get the impression that it'll be a great franchise if the full story is brought to the screen.

Sadly, the film's poor box office performance led to the sequel being shelved indefinitely — but that hasn't stopped Costner from sticking to his original plan. With that in mind, let's find out what's happening with the sequels.