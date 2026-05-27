5 Things We Learned About Disney World's Cool Kids' Summer 2026

Morgan McDowell, the project manager for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, told me that the attraction has been upgraded for the first time since its unveiling. "For the scope of this project, we were upgrading all of our show-game computers from the old ones. And with that, we updated to Unreal Engine 5, as well as all new NVIDIA GPUs, and then running this all-new, essentially a video game, but in an interaction experience, for our guests," she explained, highlighting that Smugglers Run is now running at 4K, 60 frames per second and operating on the same game engine that Jon Favreau uses for "The Mandalorian" TV series.

The new "The Mandalorian and Grogu" movie gave the Imagineers a ticking clock to accomplish their work quickly. "From the start, the goal here was to open the attraction day-and-date with the movie," McDowell said. "So you're able to go see 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' on the big screen and you're able to come here to the parks to ride an attraction featuring them."

While interactivity has always been the name of the game with this attraction, the latest upgrade includes a whole new level of choice for riders. "One of my favorite things on the new mission is, as we're flying through all of these iconic 'Star Wars' planets and landscapes, if we see a tunnel to the left, we can fly through that tunnel," McDowell said. "We're given those branching choices throughout the game, which is similar to a traditional video game, but we're doing it here in an emotion base, within an entire attraction. I think that's my favorite unlock that we've got."

On the upgraded ride, participants will be able to unlock adventures that unfold in Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star, and McDowell's personal favorite, Coruscant. "It's very reminiscent of the prequels, in my opinion, with Obi-Wan and Anakin flying through a crowded busy city through traffic," she said. "We also have personally a lot of fun Easter eggs to look out for, I think, in that and what you see on the neon signs here and there."