Spider-Noir Episode 7 Has One Scene That Finally Embraces Marvel's Goofy Side

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Episode 7, "Nobody's Hero."

After watching just a few minutes of "Spider-Noir," a viewer can tell that the Prime Video show is working hard to capture a certain visual and storytelling sensibility that was popular in post-war American cinema. (The black and white version is especially evocative.) But when I spoke with creator and co-showrunner Oren Uziel ahead of the series premiere and asked him about some classic movies that influenced the show, his response surprised me — not because of the inspirations he listed, but because of the next part of his answer. You can hear our entire conversation on an upcoming episode of the /Film Weekly podcast, but here's the relevant excerpt:

"'Casablanca' was a huge reference, but 'His Girl Friday,' 'The Thin Man' — because tonally, this is fun. I love 'Sweet Smell of Success' so much, but that movie is so cynical and so dark. We have to remember that we're making something fun, and that this is a Spider-Man show."

With all due respect to Uziel and the rest of the show's writers, after watching this series in its entirety, I think they might have forgotten to focus on the fun. "Spider-Noir" is primarily a pastiche of film noir tropes and just so happens to include some characters with superpowers, and while there are some jokes spread throughout, they largely earn smirks instead of belly laughs. It's not a particularly jovial show. Merriment and mirth are as hard to come by for Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) and his pals as a steady paycheck.

Until, that is, we reach Episode 7.