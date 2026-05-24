The Only Clint Eastwood Movie To Earn One Star From Roger Ebert Was A Major Flop

On the whole, Roger Ebert seemed to be a fan of Clint Eastwood as both an actor and director. The famed critic awarded the screen legend plenty of stars in his time, even handing out a perfect score to Eastwood and Matt Damon's "Hereafter." But there was one Eastwood movie that Roger Ebert simply couldn't bring himself to give more than a single star: "Pink Cadillac."

This 1989 action comedy was directed by Eastwood's longtime stunt double Buddy Van Horn, who graduated to directing with "Any Which Way You Can," the 1980 follow-up to the controversial 1978 Eastwood project "Every Which Way but Loose." Where that film was an unlikely hit that saw its star share the screen with a trained chimp named Manis, Van Horn's "Any Which Way You Can" was a decent enough sequel, even if the critical reaction wasn't quite as positive. Unfortunately, Eastwood's next collaboration with Van Horn, 1988's "The Dead Pool," wasn't quite so successful. That flick came in near the bottom of /Film's ranking of every "Dirty Harry" movie, and the next Van Horn x Eastwood collab might have been even worse.

1989's "Pink Cadillac" debuted in a seminal year for movies, if only because this was the year Tim Burton's "Batman" bowed. The summer of '89 became the summer of "Bat-mania," which ultimately changed movie marketing forever, with fans flocking to their local multiplex to see Burton's innovative take on the Dark Knight. At the same time Eastwood was dressing like a sleazy nightclub promoter and delivering lines such as, "Too much raw dude for ya, huh babe? Well, I can dig it!" Ebert hated the film, which was unsurprisingly one of Eastwood's bigger flops.