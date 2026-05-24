The Mandalorian's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

There was a time when it seemed like "The Mandalorian" was the thing that was going to unite the fractured "Star Wars" fanbase. 2017's "The Last Jedi" changed "Star Wars" forever, for better or worse, and much of the franchise has had to live in the shadow of that movie's divisiveness ever since.

However, when Mando and Baby Yoda (before he was named Grogu) first debuted on our screens in 2019, it felt like a return to "Star Wars" being loved near-universally. That continued in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, which concluded with "The Rescue," an episode that delivered the crowd-pleasing return of Luke Skywalker that many fans had always wanted. This show almost felt like the Chosen One through its first two seasons.

Then came "The Mandalorian" Season 3, which was viewed broadly as a major step down by both critics and viewers alike. Season 3 was billed as the culmination of "The Mandalorian" of the series up to that point. It was, instead, overstuffed, tonally inconsistent, and far less cohesive than the seasons that preceded it. Creator Jon Favreau and his creative partner Dave Filoni, who now serves as the creative head of Lucasfilm, took a perceived step in the wrong direction.

So, what went wrong, exactly? How did a show that was so beloved go so far off course so quickly? The downfall of "The Mandalorian" as we once knew it can be traced back to a single decision, one that, on the surface anyway, had nothing to do with this show at all. When the planned spin-off "Rangers of the New Republic" was canceled, there were ripple effects that greatly impacted the show. The impact of that decision is impossible to ignore.