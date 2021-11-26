Cara Dune-Centric Star Wars Show Rangers Of The New Republic Has Apparently Been Scrapped

Based on comments by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, it sounds like the Disney+ show "Rangers of the New Republic," which was announced during Disney Investor Day 2020, is pretty much dead. In fact, there were never even any scripts written for it.

"Rangers of the New Republic" was set to centre on the character of Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano in "The Mandalorian." However, Carano was fired from the show in February 2021 following a social media post that compared being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust. This seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back, as Carano had previously sparked several other controversies by making comments that mocked trans people.

In the January 2022 issue of Empire, which spotlights upcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" show "The Book of Boba Fett," Kennedy said, "We'd never even written any scripts or anything on ['Rangers of the New Republic']," indicating that the show faltered before it even got out of the starting gate (Carano was fired just a few months after it was announced). It was first reported that "Rangers of the New Republic" was no longer in active development back in May 2021, and now it looks like the plans for it are going to be folded into other shows in the Mando-verse.