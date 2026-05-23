This Tense 2025 Thriller With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

2025 was a great year for movies, even if some of the very best were the most overlooked. The most underrated movie of the year was a disturbingly relevant future classic that flew under everyone's radar. Similarly, the excellent "Lurker" from writer/director Alex Russell came and went without making much of an impression on audiences. That was a real shame because the film received critical acclaim and deserved much wider attention. Luckily, "Lurker" is now available to stream on HBO Max.

The psychological thriller premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival ahead of its United States release, courtesy of Mubi, in August of that year. As you might expect, then, "Lurker" didn't receive all that much attention. With its debut on HBO Max, however, the film should hopefully gain new fans. Thus far, it's been climbing the most-watched movies chart, which certainly bodes well.

"Lurker" follows Théodore Pellerin's Matthew Morning, a somewhat listless twenty-something who works at a clothing store in Los Angeles. When popstar Oliver (played by "Saltburn" actor Archie Madekwe) visits the store, however, Matthew immediately perks up, playing one of Oliver's favorite Nile Rodgers songs to gain his attention before ingratiating himself with the singer and his initially hostile entourage. This is the first of many calculated moves Matthew makes in order to curry favor. As he and Oliver grow closer, the enterprising youngster proves to be a little more than just resourceful, revealing a darker side that might just be matched by his new obsession.