The Odyssey Star Lupita Nyong'o Responds To Racist Helen Of Troy Casting Backlash

At this point, nothing should surprise us when it comes to dumb things people say on the internet. Still, many were surely taken aback when Christopher Nolan announced he would make an adaptation of a Greek epic starring a bunch of white dudes, only to face accusations of unbridled "wokeism" for casting Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. How does that make sense? Well, it doesn't, and frankly, it isn't really even worth addressing. Still, it can't hurt that Nyong'o has now delivered a classy rebuttal to the trolls.

The actor spoke to Elle about her experience on "The Odyssey" and addressed the backlash against her casting, beginning with the most important point: "This is a mythological story." She continued:

"I'm very supportive of Chris' intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I'm not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not."

That's a pretty healthy approach to take. While online vitriol has demonstrably real-world consequences, this particular "controversy" seems so patently ridiculous that trying to defend oneself is a waste of time. Unfortunately, the criticism of Nyong'o's casting extended to a man whose name it pains me to even mention: the cretinous Elon Musk. In his view, Nyongo's casting as Helen of Troy represented the loss of Nolan's integrity, and that was just one of several awe-inspiringly stupid comments from the man responsible for somehow making Twitter worse.

It wasn't just Musk either. The usual lineup of dolts — all of whom are similarly not worth mentioning by name — came out of the woodwork on this one, and thus far Nyong'o seems to have handled it all like a pro.