The Odyssey Star Lupita Nyong'o Responds To Racist Helen Of Troy Casting Backlash
At this point, nothing should surprise us when it comes to dumb things people say on the internet. Still, many were surely taken aback when Christopher Nolan announced he would make an adaptation of a Greek epic starring a bunch of white dudes, only to face accusations of unbridled "wokeism" for casting Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. How does that make sense? Well, it doesn't, and frankly, it isn't really even worth addressing. Still, it can't hurt that Nyong'o has now delivered a classy rebuttal to the trolls.
The actor spoke to Elle about her experience on "The Odyssey" and addressed the backlash against her casting, beginning with the most important point: "This is a mythological story." She continued:
"I'm very supportive of Chris' intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I'm not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not."
That's a pretty healthy approach to take. While online vitriol has demonstrably real-world consequences, this particular "controversy" seems so patently ridiculous that trying to defend oneself is a waste of time. Unfortunately, the criticism of Nyong'o's casting extended to a man whose name it pains me to even mention: the cretinous Elon Musk. In his view, Nyongo's casting as Helen of Troy represented the loss of Nolan's integrity, and that was just one of several awe-inspiringly stupid comments from the man responsible for somehow making Twitter worse.
It wasn't just Musk either. The usual lineup of dolts — all of whom are similarly not worth mentioning by name — came out of the woodwork on this one, and thus far Nyong'o seems to have handled it all like a pro.
Lupita Nyong'o is handling the Odyssey backlash perfectly
In her Elle interview, Lupita Nyong'o expressed her gratitude for being part of "The Odyssey," saying, "It's quite something to be a part of." She continued, "Because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that's why the cast is what it is. We're occupying the epic narrative of our time." That's a rather beautiful way to look at it, isn't it? A film that's not only sweeping in scale but also in the people it brings together. In fact, casting Nyong'o was arguably the very least Christopher Nolan could have done in that respect.
Unfortunately, the director seems to have become somewhat of a lightning rod for controversy of late. For whatever reason, Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic has come under fire for everything from its filming locations to the characters' accents. For the most part, the controversy surrounding "The Odyssey" is just manufactured hot air, but it's dismaying, at the very least, to witness prominent figures spewing the kind of nonsense we heard after Nyong'o's casting. Let's hope she doesn't get any more drawn into the swamp than she has.
Meanwhile, news that the rumored runtime of "The Odyssey" will make it Nolan's second-longest movie will surely yield a wave of condemnation from trolls eager to pounce on any bit of news about the upcoming film. In that sense, we'd all do well to follow Nyong'o's example and pay no attention to it in the run-up to the July 17, 2026, release of "The Odyssey."