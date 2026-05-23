Quentin Tarantino And Roger Ebert's Feud, Explained

Quentin Tarantino shouldn't have any kind of beef with the esteemed late film critic Roger Ebert. After all, Ebert was a giant fan of Tarantino's work, frequently giving his movies great reviews. Seriously, "Pulp Fiction," "Jackie Brown," both "Kill Bill" films, "Inglourious Basterds," and "Django Unchained" all received the highest possible praise from Ebert, who appreciated Tarantino's talents for refashioning grindhouse cinematic language and 1970s pastiche into high art. Tarantino wrote dialogue like no other filmmaker, as evidenced by all the Tarantino wannabes that sprung up in the wake of his popularity. Ebert noticed and loved it.

The only Tarantino-directed films that Ebert wasn't fond of were "Death Proof" (itself presented as the second half of a giant two-in-one movie titled "Grindhouse") and, weirdly, his debut feature "Reservoir Dogs." Ebert gave two-and-a-half stars to each of them, calling "Grindhouse" a bizarro recreation for an audience that no longer existed ("Grindhouse" was a box office flop, incidentally) and writing that "Reservoir Dogs" had story problems. "The movie feels like it's going to be terrific," Ebert argued, "but Tarantino's script doesn't have much curiosity about these guys."

Ebert may have felt that Tarantino was a great director, but he also (and many might agree) felt that he wasn't a very good actor. The filmmaker has appeared in many movies and usually plays characters that talk and behave exactly like Quentin Tarantino does in interviews. Ebert was especially harsh in his 1995 review of the film "Destiny Turns on the Radio," in which Tarantino starred, and dismissed his performance in the 1996 movie "Somebody to Love" as well.

Tarantino eventually clapped back in a 2003 Playboy Magazine interview, saying he resented that Ebert told him to basically stay in his lane. Directors sometimes make great actors and vice versa. Why shouldn't Tarantino act?