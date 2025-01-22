Quentin Tarantino's Cameo In A Muppets Movie Is Wholesome (And Strange)

In the 1990s, the Muppets began a trend that, sadly, was interrupted. In 1992, the troupe of puppets starred in "The Muppet Christmas Carol," which cast Muppet players as characters in Charles Dickens' immortal Christmas story. The Muppets followed that with the excellent "Muppet Treasure Island" in 1996, which took a similar tack; the Muppets were mere actors putting on their own modern production of a literary classic. This was a clever use of the Muppets, and there was every reason to believe they would continue with high-end literary adaptations.

Sadly, the trend ended in 1999 with the release of the lackluster "Muppets from Space," the troupe's last theatrical feature film for 12 years.

In the intervening span, though, there was one additional visit to the world of literature. In 2005, ABC aired the TV movie "The Muppets' Wizard of Oz," starring Ashanti as Dorothy Gale. Kermit the Frog played the Scarecrow, Gonzo played the Tin Woodman (er, the Tin Thing), and Miss Piggy played all four of the story's Witches. There was also a brief scene at the beginning wherein Dorothy got to meet the "real" Muppets, as they were also a traveling performing troupe in this world.

"The Muppets' Wizard of Oz" also features a fun, and somewhat surreal, aside. Near the end of the film, right before Dorothy is about to throw water on the Wicked Witch of the West, melting her into oblivion, the film stops dead and cuts to a Hollywood boardroom where Kermit is serving as a studio head. Across from his desk is Quentin Tarantino, playing himself, making pitches as to how Dorothy might more violently murder the witch. Tarantino, a famously violent filmmaker, was an odd choice for a celebrity cameo in a Muppet film.