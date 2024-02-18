The Under-Seen Classic That Inspired Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs

This post contains spoilers for "Reservoir Dogs" and "City on Fire" (1987)

Acclaimed actor/writer/director Quentin Tarantino is known for paying homage to classic films in his work, a signature move that he made even in his debut feature, the 1992 heist movie "Reservoir Dogs." The director's films frequently nod to foreign and obscure cinema, offering plenty of Easter eggs for the attentive viewer. A close watch of any of his films might feel like an unbroken string of cinematic references, but sometimes the influence of a single film is so strong that it permeates through the entire movie. Such is the case for "Reservoir Dogs," and the Hong Kong action movie "City on Fire."

The 1987 crime film by director Ringo Lam tells the story of Ko Chow, an undercover cop who is forced to take on another risky job when a fellow policeman is killed by a gang of thieves. Chow gets close with the gang — particularly to one member, Fu — and leads them into the police's trap by helping them organize a big jewelry heist. When one jumpy gang member shoots the jewelry store clerk for triggering the alarm, the troops come in guns blazing, shooting Chow in the stomach.

Once back at the warehouse hideout, the Boss and other gang members accuse Chow of being a rat, but Fu defends him, and there is a three-way stand-off. The cops arrive in a shower of bullets and Chow bleeds out on the floor. Before Fu is taken into custody, Chow reveals that he was a cop all along.