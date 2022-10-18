The Muppets Mayhem Executive Producers Pitched More Muppet Integration In Disney Parks

During our roundtable interviews with Goldberg and Yorkes, they were discussing how their new show is to The Muppets as "The Mandalorian" is to "Star Wars" or as "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in that these shows are expanding the brands that we know and love by diving into these previously unexplored areas of the lore. But fans aren't just able to visit the MCU or a galaxy far, far away via the House of Mouse's signature streaming service. Both properties have recently been integrated into Disney Parks in massive ways around the world. And though you can visit Kermit and the gang at "Muppet*Vision 3D" in Walt Disney World, the Muppets' presence in the park has dwindled over the years.

However, while developing "The Muppets Mayhem," the executive producers also considered ways to re-introduce the fan favorite characters to Disney theme park guests. "That was also part of our pitch," said Yorkes. "You can't just pitch a show. It's gotta be, 'This is what the show's going to be, but here are products and this is theme park integration.'" Unfortunately, he didn't share the specific ideas that they had, but hopefully they come to fruition and we see them soon enough.

Goldberg, while in agreement that there should be more Muppets in the parks in general, shared a very important lesson he learned throughout this process: