Why Richard Donner Felt Casting Christopher Reeve As Superman Hurt The Actor's Career

You might have loved James Gunn's charming crowdpleaser "Superman," or perhaps you were taken in by Zack Snyder's gloomy take on the Man of Steel. But there's still nothing like Christopher Reeve's Superman performance. His portrayal of the iconic hero remains the gold standard even after multiple decades and several subsequent performances. But director Richard Donner, who oversaw Reeve's introduction to the masses with 1978's "Superman," felt bad about casting the then-unknown actor in the role. According to Donner, his star would have had a successful career as a leading man had he not played Supes.

If you can believe it, there was a time when superhero movies were not a staple of pop culture. In fact, in the late '70s a public yet unburdened by superhero fatigue presented the kind of problem that, today, would be unthinkable. Warner Bros. not only had to convince audiences that Reeve's Superman was something special, but that a comic book movie was worth showing up for in the first place.

Of course, "Superman" ultimately proved to be the blueprint for every superhero movie that followed, not only in terms of the film itself but the marketing campaign which proudly promised moviegoers they would "believe a man can fly." After "Superman" became a hit, Reeve himself had flown to stardom. But not only would the actor become increasingly frustrated with subsequent films in the franchise, he found himself unable to break away from the role that established him as a star. While Donner might not have said it outright, he seemed to feel at least partly responsible.