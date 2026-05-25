5 Best Star Wars Easter Eggs In Mandalorian And Grogu By Bryan Young
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" takes place in a galaxy far, far away, and like any other "Star Wars" film, it's going to have some connective tissue with the broader galaxy. While this film might seem more restrained in its use of Easter eggs and in-jokes, there are some deep cuts here, so much that we had a difficult time narrowing it down to just our five favorite Easter eggs and references.
Rest assured that if your favorite isn't on this list, it's not because we didn't notice it, it's because five is not many, and we only had so much space. Plus, we already wrote a whole story on a certain action sequence featuring a familiar group of aliens from the holochess game dejarik seen on the Millennium Falcon in the original "Star Wars" back in 1977. While that's more of a prominent feature than an Easter egg, we just want you to know that, yes, we spotted that too.
Anyway, here are our favorite Easter eggs in "The Mandalorian and Grogu."
5. The Nexu Trophy
Lurking in the office of the villain Lord Janu (Jonathan Coyne) is the trophy head of a nexu. First seen in "Attack of the Clones," which is now over two decades old, the nexu is a vicious, feline creature that stalks around and tries to eat Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and is ultimately killed by the reek in the Geonosis Arena.
Having its head on the wall seems like quite an accomplishment, except when you realize that you can just get one at Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities on Batuu at Black Spire Outpost (seen above). You can see a head very much like it there at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disney World, mounted on the wall in the same way.
4. The Mudhorn Egg
Hugo Durant's Snack Shack is chock full of references even in the name alone (especially since the character is voiced by Martin Scorsese), but if you're paying close attention, you can spot a mudhorn egg (or sooga, as the Jawas call it) on the front counter, cut open at the top with a ladle sticking out of it.
The mudhorn egg was a vital quest item for the Mandalorian in his earliest adventures. Thanks to some enterprising off-world Jawas who had stripped his Razor Crest, they agreed to give him the parts back if he acquired one of these eggs. This quest yielded a furry, delicious egg, but it also revealed to him Grogu's true power in the Force.
3. Singing like a Yuzzum
As The Mandalorian and Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) discuss bringing Lord Janu in, they talk about the need to make him and Imperials like him "sing like a Yuzzum" under questioning. For many, this reference might go right over their heads, but for "Star Wars" fans like me, I was giggling like a fool.
Joh Yowza was a Yuzzum and the secondary singer in the Max Rebo Band in "Return of the Jedi," specifically the special edition version of the sequence in Jabba the Hutt's palace. Loud and impressive, he sang "Jedi Rocks" with a verve that rocked the Jedi from their graves. It was a great, idoimatic turn of phrase for the universe, and it put a smile on my face.
2. Outpost Mix
It's always great to see things that we can get our hands on from the "Star Wars" universe actually in the "Star Wars" universe. When Grogu and Din Djarin make their way to the Pit to watch Rotta the Hutt fight, Grogu is having a little snack. For those who have been to Galaxy's Edge will recognize, he's eating some delicious Outpost Mix, the colorful popped grain snack you can get in Black Spire Outpost from Kat Saka's Kettle, equal parts sweet and spicy.
Another version of it made it into "The Bad Batch" and Omega and Wrecker would celebrate successful missions by enjoying a nice helping of Mantell Mix, that looked identical to Outpost Mix. By the way, you can also get your hands on a version of the little cookies that Grogu munches on in the movie too. It's just one of the many cool things unveiled during Star Wars Day 2026 merch madness.
1. Minch
One of the Anzellan engineers in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is called Minch, which is a name that has a long history with "Star Wars," going all the way back to 1978.
Minch was the name given to Yoda in the earliest treatments of "The Empire Strikes Back," and Leigh Brackett's original draft of the screenplay. Although the Anzellan Minch doesn't necessarily occupy the same story weight for Grogu that Yoda did for Luke in "The Empire Strikes Back," there are some similarities when you think about Grogu tearing across the galaxy to save his mentor. Instead of leaving a little hut on a swamp planet, though, Grogu heads to a swamp planet and builds one to help hide Mando's healing body.
There are so many more fun nods in the film, and I'm going to go back and watch it repeatedly to see how many more I can find.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is currently in wide release around the world.