5 Best Star Wars Easter Eggs In Mandalorian And Grogu By Bryan Young

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" takes place in a galaxy far, far away, and like any other "Star Wars" film, it's going to have some connective tissue with the broader galaxy. While this film might seem more restrained in its use of Easter eggs and in-jokes, there are some deep cuts here, so much that we had a difficult time narrowing it down to just our five favorite Easter eggs and references.

Rest assured that if your favorite isn't on this list, it's not because we didn't notice it, it's because five is not many, and we only had so much space. Plus, we already wrote a whole story on a certain action sequence featuring a familiar group of aliens from the holochess game dejarik seen on the Millennium Falcon in the original "Star Wars" back in 1977. While that's more of a prominent feature than an Easter egg, we just want you to know that, yes, we spotted that too.

Anyway, here are our favorite Easter eggs in "The Mandalorian and Grogu."