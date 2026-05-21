Netflix's Emily In Paris To End With Season 6, And I Will Dance On Its Grave

Our long international nightmare is finally over. "Emily in Paris" is officially ending.

According to a report in Variety, Darren Starr's international "comedy" is set to finish out its run on Netflix after the sixth season, which is in production now, wraps up. "Making 'Emily in Paris' with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," Star said in a statement he provided to the outlet.

"As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us," Star continued. "We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have 'Emily in Paris!'"

So why am I rejoicing? Why am I ready to pour some fine French champagne and do a pirouette on this dumb show's grave? I am, without question, the foremost "Emily in Paris" hater at /Film or, perhaps, anywhere in the entire world. This worthless, mirthless, empty show should have ended after its first episode or, perhaps, never even made it to air. Instead, in the fall of 2020, as Paris itself buckled under the weight of a global pandemic, the world was introduced to Lily Collins' titular Emily Cooper, a demon dressed head to toe in Chanel. I lived in Paris when this premiered, actually, and vividly remember laying down on my floor and letting out a primal scream over how the show managed to get everything, and I mean everything, wrong. Still, this awful show had even bigger problems. Here's exactly why "Emily in Paris" was such a blight, and why I'm celebrating its demise. Salut!

