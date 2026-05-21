The Boys Series Finale Almost Featured A Cameo From A Fan-Favorite Hero

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

The series finale of "The Boys" marks the end of an era. This extended final episode featured some major deaths, and also neatly wrapped up the fates of surviving characters. Some cameo appearances left more to be desired, such as the "Gen V" trio — Marie (Jazz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) — popping in just to escort some civilians to Canada.

One person's absence, however, was deeply felt: Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who is name-dropped by Annie (Erin Moriarty) during her conversation with Marie. Franchise creator Eric Kripke told GoldDerby that he had intended for Maeve to show up in the finale, but things didn't work out behind-the-scenes:

"I would have loved to have had Maeve. I was in conversation with Dom[inique]. We still email once in a while. She's mostly retired from acting, and her schedule didn't work out. It was all a very friendly, non-controversial thing. I was like, 'If we wrote it, would you do it?' And she's like, 'I'm kind of out of it, and I'm busy, and unfortunately I can't, but send everyone my love.' That was sort of it."

The last time we saw Maeve was during the show's Season 3 finale, where she viciously fought Homelander (Antony Starr) and lost an eye in the process. Her final act of bravery saved millions of lives, as Maeve had tackled a radioactive Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to ensure that he exploded mid-air. Although the world presumes Maeve dead and remembers her as a hero, she is later revealed to be alive. After losing her powers during the Soldier Boy fight, Maeve moves to the countryside with her lover, Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude), to live out the rest of her life in (relative) peace.