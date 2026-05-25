The Mandalorian And Grogu's Opening Credits Sequence Is A Classic TV Show Tribute

"M*A*S*H" is a highly influential (and groundbreaking) TV sitcom. It's even eclipsed the Robert Altman film that came before it (though that movie still holds sway among cinephiles). Running from 1972 to 1983, the show follows the surgeons and infantry of the 4077th Mobile Army Field Hospital as they do their best to keep people alive during the Korean War. It deftly walks the line between comedy and drama and boasts one of the most iconic opening credit sequences and theme songs in small screen history.

As you watch "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and its own opening credit sequence (the first in the history of theatrical "Star Wars" films), think back to "M*A*S*H," and you'll find a lot of similarities. Indeed, one of the signature moments in the "M*A*S*H" introduction involves choppers coming in through some hills and arriving at a temporary field hospital in the middle of nowhere. The shots aren't glamorous (they were filmed on a 1970s TV budget), but they're quite stunning for the time.

Compare that to "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and its opening shots of various spaceships (mainly X-Wings) as they approach Adelphi Base, which looks very much like it could be a mobile hospital like the one audiences got to know and love so much on "M*A*S*H." The hills near the base likewise recall those from that show's credits.

More than that, play back the familiar guitar riff from the "M*A*S*H" theme song, "Suicide is Painless," in your mind. It's surely no accident that composer Ludwig Göransson uses a guitar riff that sounds a whole lot like it in his music here. This sets a tone for the rest of the film that falls between maudlin melodrama and a comedy set against a wartime backdrop. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" delivers that in spades.