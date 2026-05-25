5 Best Movies To Watch On Memorial Day

Memorial Day is here, and if you're an inside cat who doesn't really want to lie by the pool or grill a bunch of burgers, you might want to sit in your air conditioning and watch a movie. So what should you watch? Good question.

Picking a movie for Memorial Day is ... sort of weird, if you take it at face value. This annual holiday is also somber at its core as it honors the sacrifices made by members of the United States military across decades. It's also, not to be flip, a three-day weekend, and the weather doesn't always cooperate across these three May days. All of this is to say that if you're stuck inside, you should pick one or all of these five movies to watch.

A note about these selections, before we get started. I went a little eclectic here, because while Memorial Day is intended as a somber holiday, most people just use it to kick off the summer season. That's why you're going to see a grouping that might feel ... unexpected. That's on purpose! This is America. Celebrate Memorial Day however you want. I suggest watching any or all of these legitimately good movies, myself.