Clint Eastwood Rejected A Comic Book Movie Because He Supposedly Didn't Understand It

Though it might not get as much shine as more popular examples, Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy" is one of the great comic book movies. Beatty's hardboiled detective and his adventures in a wonderfully stylized 1930s American metropolis seemed to impress a fair few critics upon its 1990 debut. But a less-than-ideal box office gross and the considerable shadow cast by Tim Burton's "Batman" ensured it quickly faded from the collective memory. As such, you might think Clint Eastwood was right to turn down the project, but not only was his reasoning dubious at best, but he might have reconsidered in light of how his other projects of 1990 panned out.

That year, Eastwood delivered one of his biggest flops with a spiritual remake of a classic story. But despite the financial failure of "White Hunter Black Heart," the film saw its then-60-year-old star/director stretch himself more than ever, playing a version of real-life director John Huston in a retelling of how his 1951 film "The African Queen" was made. At the time, expanding his dramatic horizons seemed to be much more important to Eastwood than any commercial considerations. That might have had something to do with his turning down "Dick Tracy."

The Beatty film wasn't exactly a box office triumph. Though it made $162 million worldwide on a $46 million budget, the film's final budget was reportedly more than $100 million. Still, that was a lot more impressive than "White Heart Black Hunter," which grossed just $2.3 million on a $24 million budget. In terms of pure numbers, then, Eastwood would have been better off accepting an offer to star in "Dick Tracy." Unfortunately, it seems the actor had trouble understanding the basic appeal of a comic book movie.