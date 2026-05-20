Euphoria Actress Nika King Reacts To Having Just One Line In Season 3 Episode

If you were surprised to see Nika King return to "Euphoria" in the HBO show's third (and hopefully final) season as Leslie Bennett, mother to Zendaya's central character Rue Bennett, imagine her shock when her character only got a single line.

I'll circle back to the context of the scene shortly, but first, let's turn our attention to a social media post King shared on Instagram. In the video, King, who's laughing, shares, "I just watched the episode that I've been promoting all week — and my mom over here is clowning me!" (In the background, you can clearly hear the actor's mother Sharon Allen laughing and saying, "Three years!")

King continued, "Y'all, I can't do nothing but laugh at this. When your mama clown[s] you. I don't know." Ultimately, as she put it, all she could do was laugh: "You better be glad I have a sense of humor. You better be glad I've got thick skin."

King previously joked about the extremely long wait between Season 2 and 3 in a stand-up set that went viral, where she "complained" (in jest!) about star Zendaya being at Paris Fashion Week instead of working on the series. So, what does King do and say with her one line in the sixth episode of Season 3, titled "Stand Still and See?" First, let's talk about where the show's five-year time jump catches up with Rue.